Public Safety

Third person faces murder charge in Iowa City homicide

Iowa City police were called to 1960 Broadway St. on Monday, April 20, 2020, for a report of a person who had been shot.
Iowa City police were called to 1960 Broadway St. on Monday, April 20, 2020, for a report of a person who had been shot. Kejuan Winters, 21, of Iowa City, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died later of his injuries. (Lee Hermiston/The Gazette)

IOWA CITY — A third man has been accused of murder in the shooting death of Kejuan Winters.

Iowa City police said Tuesday that 32-year-old Patrick Bland, of Rockford, Ill., was arrested Monday in Minneapolis, Minn. on a warrant. He is now awaiting extradition back to Johnson County where he will face one count of first-degree murder.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, officers were called to 1960 Broadway St. around 9:55 a.m. April 20 for a report of a shooting. There, officers found Winters, 21, of Iowa City, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He succumbed to his injuries inside the apartment.

Also at the scene were Durojaiya A. Rosa, 22, of Iowa City and a woman. Police gave police a description of the shooter and said they heard him fighting with Winters before hearing gunshots. The investigation into the shooting showed that Rosa and 44-year-old Reginald Little plotted to rob Winters in the apartment. Rosa said they did not intend to kill him.

Police said Bland was also present for the robbery and the “principal” in the fatal shooting. Bland’s gun — which was illegally possessed — was used in the shooting. His cellphone was also found at the crime scene, police said.

Bland fled the state in a rental car after the homicide police said.

Rosa and Little have both been arrested and also face charges of first-degree murder. Little is awaiting extradition from Texas.

In addition to the murder arrests, Winters’ father, Tyris D. Winters, 41, of Peoria, Ill., and Tony M. Watkins, 39, of Iowa City, were arrested on attempted murder charges after confronting another person later the day of the shooting in Coralville about the homicide, and, police say, shooting that person in the head and foot.

Police also arrested Jordan R. Hogan, 21, of Iowa City, for obstructing prosecution, saying he helped the suspect, Little, avoid arrest.

First-degree murder is a Class A felony punishable by an automatic life sentence.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

