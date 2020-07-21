Public Safety

Person of interest in Cedar Rapids shooting now accused of attempted murder

Keenan Baker
Keenan Baker
The Gazette

A man Cedar Rapids police identified last week as a ‘person of interest’ in a July 12 shooting that left a 23-year-old woman seriously injured has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and other charges.

Keenan Baker, 24, was listed in Linn County jail records Tuesday morning, accused of attempting to commit murder, willful injury assault, going armed with intent, possession of a firearm as a felon and domestic abuse assault using or displaying a dangerous weapon.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department last week, officers responded to a shooting at Oakland Court and Gardens apartments, 1500 Oakland Road NE, at 8:38 a.m. on Sunday, July 12.

When they arrived, police said officers found a 23-year old female who had sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a hospital.

Based on preliminary information, police said the victim and a 24-year old man were engaged in an argument, during which the man shot the woman and fled the scene.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

'Back the Blue' march this weekend in Marion to support police

Mercy Health Plaza YMCA location ceases operation due to coronavirus losses

Iowa City woman may face prison time after break-in, assault

George Floyd's cousin, a Cedar Rapids native, is praising police reform efforts in Johnson County

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cedar Rapids high school students to attend in-person class only twice a week

Coralville council member who called Black Lives Matters protesters 'criminals' resigns

Hospitalizations continue to rise in Linn County, 280 new positive COVID-19 cases

Thousands of Iowa university students benefited from federal coronavirus aid

Ashley Hinson cites staff after New York Times uncovers plagiarism

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.