Person of interest in Cedar Rapids shooting now accused of attempted murder

A man Cedar Rapids police identified last week as a ‘person of interest’ in a July 12 shooting that left a 23-year-old woman seriously injured has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and other charges.

Keenan Baker, 24, was listed in Linn County jail records Tuesday morning, accused of attempting to commit murder, willful injury assault, going armed with intent, possession of a firearm as a felon and domestic abuse assault using or displaying a dangerous weapon.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department last week, officers responded to a shooting at Oakland Court and Gardens apartments, 1500 Oakland Road NE, at 8:38 a.m. on Sunday, July 12.

When they arrived, police said officers found a 23-year old female who had sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a hospital.

Based on preliminary information, police said the victim and a 24-year old man were engaged in an argument, during which the man shot the woman and fled the scene.