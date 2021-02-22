Authorities identify woman who was fatally stabbed at a motel in southwest Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS — The woman who was fatally stabbed at a motel in southwest Cedar Rapids has been identified as Katrina Latrese Brinson, 34, of Cedar Rapids.

Police said Brinson was found just before 2 a.m. Saturday at the Rodeway Inn, 4011 16th Ave. SW. A 32-year-old woman also was found. She also had been stabbed.

The Office of the State Medical Examiner, which performed an autopsy, has ruled Brinson’s death a homicide and determined the cause of death was sharp-edged trauma.

Brinson died at a hospital. The other woman was treated at a hospital and released, according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. Her name has not been released.

Police responded to the motel at 1:46 a.m. Saturday after a 911 call reported a disturbance.

When the first Cedar Rapids police officer arrived, police said, the women directed the officer to a man running from the motel.

The officer went after the man. During an encounter with him, the officer fired shots, striking the man, according to authorities.

He received medical attention and was taken to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition, DCI said. Authorities have not released the man’s name pending notification of his family.

The Cedar Rapids police officer was not injured and the officer’s name has not been released.

On Monday, the DCI said the officer would be identified after the officer’s interview with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has been completed.

The officer who fired the shots has been placed on paid administrative leave, per departmental policy, according to the police department.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department is investigating the woman’s death, while the DCI is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

