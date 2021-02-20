Authorities: Woman killed at southwest Cedar Rapids motel, suspect shot by police

CEDAR RAPIDS — Authorities are investigating an early morning incident at the Rodeway Inn where one woman was killed, another woman was injured and the male suspect was shot and injured by a Cedar Rapids police officer.

The Cedar Rapids Communications Agency received a report of a disturbance at 1:46 a.m. at the motel, 4011 16th Ave. SW, and an officer in the area on patrol quickly responded, according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

After the officer went inside the motel, he was met by two adult women with “apparent knife wounds,” according to a DCI news release. The women directed the officer to a man running from the motel.

The officer went after the suspect and during an encounter with him the officer fired shots, striking the suspect, according to authorities.

Medical attention was provided and the suspect was taken to a hospital. The extent of his injuries were unknown, according to the DCI.

The officer was not injured.

Additional responding officers and emergency medical personnel provided aid to the two women, who were also taken to a hospital, according to a news release. One of the women died at the hospital. The injuries to the other woman were not released.

The DCI said there is a “known link” between the man who shot and the women.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department is investigating the woman’s death as a homicide, according to the news release.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The names of the suspect and women — and the officer — were not released Saturday morning.

At the request of Cedar Rapids police, the DCI Major Crime Unit is conducting an investigation into the circumstances that led to the suspect being shot by an officer.

The officer who fired the shots has been placed on paid administrative leave, per departmental policy, according to the news release.

The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released later.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com