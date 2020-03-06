Public Safety

Medical Examiner: Justin DeWitt died of natural causes

Justin DeWitt waits in the courtroom before for a hearing at Johnson County Courthouse in Iowa City on Monday, Oct. 2, 2
Justin DeWitt waits in the courtroom before for a hearing at Johnson County Courthouse in Iowa City on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)

IOWA CITY — Justin DeWitt died of natural causes, according to autopsy results.

Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office Administrative Director Clayton Schuneman said DeWitt — the former North Liberty landscaper imprisoned for plotting to kill a family of four, as well as witnesses in that case — died Feb. 7 of atherosclerotic heart disease.

Schuneman said additional details would likely be forthcoming from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

DeWitt, 39, was found dead at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center, where he had been serving time since July 2018. DeWitt was arrested in June 2016 when he plotted to kill a man and his family over a landscaping dispute. DeWitt met with a person he thought was a hit man — but was actually an undercover officer — and gave him a down payment of $1,000 to have the family killed.

While awaiting trial and being held in the Muscatine County Jail, DeWitt plotted to have witnesses in the case against him killed. He eventually met twice with another uncover officer to make arrangements to have the witnesses killed and earned additional charges.

DeWitt pleaded to lesser charges in the first case, and a jury took only 12 minutes to convict him in the second.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Cedar Rapids firefighters prepare for when the ice breaks

Man who threw water on Steve King gets probation

Cedar Rapids man faces attempted murder charge in February shooting

Iowa House advances 'life means life' bill to make sure life sentences aren't cut short

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Regents bar international travel for next month

Cedar Rapids woman accused in fatal stabbing told police it was self-defense

Gazette's business workplace resources business panel set for March 12

KCRG's Chris Earl shifting from morning to evening newscasts on Monday

An 82-year-old Cedar Rapids woman is tired of you telling her what to do with her body

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.