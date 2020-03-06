Medical Examiner: Justin DeWitt died of natural causes

IOWA CITY — Justin DeWitt died of natural causes, according to autopsy results.

Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office Administrative Director Clayton Schuneman said DeWitt — the former North Liberty landscaper imprisoned for plotting to kill a family of four, as well as witnesses in that case — died Feb. 7 of atherosclerotic heart disease.

Schuneman said additional details would likely be forthcoming from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

DeWitt, 39, was found dead at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center, where he had been serving time since July 2018. DeWitt was arrested in June 2016 when he plotted to kill a man and his family over a landscaping dispute. DeWitt met with a person he thought was a hit man — but was actually an undercover officer — and gave him a down payment of $1,000 to have the family killed.

While awaiting trial and being held in the Muscatine County Jail, DeWitt plotted to have witnesses in the case against him killed. He eventually met twice with another uncover officer to make arrangements to have the witnesses killed and earned additional charges.

DeWitt pleaded to lesser charges in the first case, and a jury took only 12 minutes to convict him in the second.

