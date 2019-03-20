Judge rules Iowa will pay for expert witness for man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts

MONTEZUMA — A judge ruled Wednesday that a $3,200 stipend will be paid by the state for an expert witness to assist the man accused of fatally stabbing Mollie Tibbetts last summer.

Lawyers for Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, who is charged with first-degree murder, said the stipend was needed to hire a forensic expert with Criminal Case Consultants in Buffalo, N.Y. The expert can provide insight on interrogation techniques and analytical investigative methods given the “length, context, language barriers and other factors involved in the police interrogation” of Rivera, Chase Frese, Rivera's lawyer, said in the motion.

The stipend is required for the expert to begin looking into these issues but it doesn’t cover costs of testimony at trial or travel expenses, Frese, in motion, said. The defense will make separate requests for those funds if necessary.

Eighth Judicial District Judge Joel Yates approved the stipend Tuesday, saying a financial affidavit filed with the court shows Rivera is indigent and qualifies for public funds, which will be paid by the state. If additional funds are needed, the defense will have to obtain court approval, he added.

Assistant Iowa Attorney General Scott Brown didn’t resist the motion for funds but disagreed with defense’s “characterizations” of why the funds were needed. Not only in this motion but in others as well, the defense said a language barrier between law enforcement and Rivera during police interviews on August 20-21. The prosecution is not aware of any significant language barrier, he said.

Brown, in the motion, said authorities had a person to interpret for them when they first talked to Rivera at Yarrabee Farm, where Rivera worked as a farm hand, on Aug. 20, and the police officers who conducted the majority of the interview on Aug. 20 and 21, were fluent in Spanish. Spanish is the first language of the primary officer conducting those interviews, he added.

“The defendant never indicated a lack of understanding or any question due to a language barrier at either the farm or the sheriff’s office,” Brown said in the motion.

The interview was lengthy but there were frequent breaks, Rivera was allowed to access his cellphone for most of the interview and he was provided with food and drink, Brown pointed out.

The defense previously asked the court to move the trial out of Poweshiek County because of extensive pretrial publicity and that hearing is set for next Wednesday in Poweshiek County District Court.

The defense also filed a motion to toss out Rivera’s police interview, which includes a confession, claiming police violated his rights. That hearing will be June 25.

The prosecution hasn’t filed a resistance to either motion at this time.

Rivera is accused of abducting and killing Tibbetts, a 20-year-old University of Iowa student who vanished while jogging July 18 in her hometown of Brooklyn, according to a criminal complaint.

A preliminary autopsy showed Tibbetts died from “multiple sharp force injuries,” which indicates she was stabbed with a knife or other sharp object.

Rivera, a native of Mexico who was illegally living and working in the United States, worked at Yarrabee Farms and had been living in the area for years, authorities said.

Rivera remains in jail on a $5 million bail. His trial is set for Sept. 3.

