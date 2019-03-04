Man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts wants trial moved out of Poweshiek County

MONTEZUMA — Lawyers for the man accused of fatally stabbing Mollie Tibbetts last summer want his trial moved out of Poweshiek County because of extensive pretrial publicity, which reached national coverage and was used to bolster the argument for immigration reform.

Lawyers for Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, who is charged with first-degree murder, said their client cannot receive a fair and impartial trial with a jury selected in Poweshiek County, where slain 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts grew up, according to the motion filed last Friday in Poweshiek District Court. This community is where hundreds of people volunteered to help in a monthlong search for Tibbetts after she vanished while jobbing July 19 in her hometown Brooklyn, according to the motion.

Chad Frese, Rivera’s lawyer, in the motion, said this case almost immediately drew local and national attention, as news crews from various cities and states came to Brooklyn and interview family and community members. Besides helping in the search, community members created social media groups including one on Facebook, which has over 58,000 members.

Shortly after Tibbetts vanished, the case gained national attention including celebrities with Iowa ties such as, Harrison Barnes, basketball player with Sacramento Kings and Tom Arnold, an actor, Frese said. Then President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Gov. Kim Reynolds weighed in on the case after law enforcement said Rivera was a Mexican national who was undocumented. Those opinions created more prejudice against Rivera and further jeopardizes his chance to receive a fair trial in this county, according to the motion.

The time that has passed since Rivera was charged hasn’t “cooled” emotions and opinions about him and Tibbetts death, Frese, in the motion, said. In January, after the defense asked for the trial to be reset, media outlets wrote articles, which resulted in hundreds of comments, mostly negative, including ones on how Rivera should be killed or about his race and nationality.

Frese also said some of the potential witnesses, who are Latino, have a “genuine fear and apprehension” to testify at trial or cooperate in any investigation if the trial stays in Poweshiek County. Those people “fear reprisals from locals who hold strong opinions concerning Latinos.”

The defense is also asking the court to move the trial to county where Rivera, a Mexican National, can have a jury of his peers. Rivera will not receive a fair trial if a minority population isn’t “substantially represented,” according to the motion.

In a separate motion, also filed last Friday, Frese is asking the court to keep out Rivera’s police interview, which includes his confession, claiming police violated his rights by not informing him that he could decline and not cooperate with them and also telling him he didn’t need.

Frese, in the motion, said Rivera had almost worked a 12-hour day before being interviewed. Authorities came to his workplace, Yarrabee Farms, where he was a farmhand, and took him to a police department for questioning without telling him he had a right to decline. Authorities also never asked him to come in for the interview and didn’t give the chance to come to the police department on his own. That was decided by the officers.

One of Rivera’s bosses were concerned and said he would have the company attorney be involved in the interview, but Rivera was told by police that he didn’t need an attorney, the motion states.

In the motion, portions of the transcript from the interview are included but not the portion with Rivera’s confession. Most of the transcript showed authorities attempting to get Rivera to tell them why he killed Tibbetts, telling him they already knew it was him but wanted to know why. Officers told him they found Tibbetts’ hair in his vehicle.

Rivera repeatedly said he couldn’t help them and he didn’t know anything. He claimed he didn’t know how Tibbetts’ hair could be in his vehicle, maybe it’s from his wife and daughter, who both have brown hair like Tibbetts, he suggested.

“Well, I didn’t do anything,” Rivera said in the interview. Well, I don’t know. she was not in my car. I didn’t do anything to her. Honestly, I didn’t do anything to her.”

Some or most of the interview was conducted in Spanish with one of the officers translating for Rivera and other investigators, according to the motion.

Frese said the confession wasn’t voluntary for several factors, including there was a language barrier, Rivera’s lack of education, officers saying he didn’t need a lawyer, Rivera agreeing to do anything requested by officers — which indicated he didn’t think he had a choice, and the length of the interview after Rivera had worked an almost 12-hour shift.

The prosecution hasn’t filed a response at this time.

The trial is currently set to start on Sept. 3 in Poweshiek County District Court.

Rivera is accused of abducting and killing Tibbetts, a 20-year-old University of Iowa student who vanished while jogging July 18 in her hometown of Brooklyn, according to a criminal complaint.

A preliminary autopsy showed Tibbetts died from “multiple sharp force injuries,” which indicate she was stabbed with a knife or other sharp object.

Rivera, who was illegally living and working in the United States, had been living in the area for years, authorities said.

Rivera remains in jail on a $5 million bail.

