Johnson County law enforcement leaders sign 'Duty to Intercede' memo

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS — Law enforcement officers across Johnson County have committed to intervening against acts of excessive force by their fellow officers.

During a meeting Friday in University Heights attended by area law enforcement leaders, Johnson County Attorney Janet Lyness and representatives from the NAACP, FBI, U.S. Attorney’s Office and Iowa Police Chief’s Association, University of Iowa Department of Public Safety Director Scott Beckner introduced a Duty to Intercede memorandum of understanding, which requires any law enforcement officer in the county to intercede if they “observe the use of unreasonable force by a law enforcement officer of any agency.”

That use of force is also to be reported to a supervisor. All officers present at the incident have a “clearly stated legal duty to intervene” and could face legal consequences for failure to do so, according to the MOU.

The memo was signed by each of the county law enforcement leaders.

University Heights Police Chief Troy Kelsay said the memo addresses the question of whether officers from one agency would feel comfortable intervening in actions taken by an officer from another agency.

“I think it does several thinigs,” Kelsay said of the policy. “It empowers them to do it. Then, it gives them the responsibility to do it ... And Even beyond that, you won’t just intervene to make sure it doesn’t continue, you have a duty to report it to your supervisor.”

While the memo pretains only to Johnson County agencies, Kelsay said the “very simple” policy could be implemented at the state level.

“It’s so easy, I believe, to incorporate anywhere,” he said. “I don’t know how you can be against that ... I don’t see any downside to it.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

According to a news release announcing the Duty to Intercede agreement, law enforcement leaders said they are considering other actions “to achieve transparency, accountability and confidence.” Those actions include:

- Regular meetings between law enforcement and the president of the Iowa City NAACP.

- Adopting citizen review boards.

- An expanded implementation of anti-racial profiling ordinances like the one enacted last year in Univeristy Heights.

- An immediate review and release of video related to biased policing.

- Encouraging officers to live in the communities they serve.

- Use the FBI as “investigatory resource” for civil rights complaints and investigations.

Kelsay also praised the involvement of the NAACP and said other agencies that attended the meeting have already begun building their own relationships with the local chapter. The involvement of the state police assocation also means actions taken at the local level could get state-wide exposure, Kelsay said.

In the corridor, both the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and Marion Police Department have duty to intercede policies.

“In the intervention policy, I wanted officers to know in writing they’re supposed to intervene,” Marion Police Chief Mike Kitsmiller said at a recent city council work session. “We have conduct rules that dictate they do that, but it was not spelled out. Officers should intervene with other officers if excessive force is being used, they have to report it and verbally and physically intervene to stop it.”

While action items were discussed, law enforcement also noted efforts that have already been implemented in agencies throughout the county. Each local agency trains their officers regularly in implicit bias. All local agencies also already have use-of-force policies that ban choke holds. The Iowa City Police Department was the first department in the state to collect demographic data for analysis in order to address “disparate policing practices.”

University Heights worked with the NAACP to develop it’s anti-racial profiling ordinance. The Johnson County Attorney’s Office has created diviersion programs for marijuana possession, driving under suspension and driving while barred charges.

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Det. Sgt. Brd Kunkel, the Democratic nominee for sheriff, said it was “encouraging” to see so many law enforcement leaders gathered together. Kunkel said it’s a sign law enforcement has been listening to the demands of Black Lives Matter movement protesters.

“I think law enforcement has been hearing that message and listening to it for weeks,” he said.

Kunkel said some of the demands of protesters both locally and nation-wide — such as banning choke holds and de-escalation training — are already in place at the local level.

“A lot of these practices that are being asked for or brought to attention of law enforcement we have in place or are doing already,” Kunkel said.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com