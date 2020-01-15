Hearing in Michelle Martinko murder case to focus on Jerry Burns' 'deviant' computer activity

CEDAR RAPIDS — The prosecution Thursday will focus on Jerry Burns’ statements to police and what was found on his cellphone and computers. Investigators believe it shows his “fetish with sexually assaulting and killing women” — a possible motive for killing 18-year-old Michelle Martinko in 1979.

Burns, charged with first-degree murder, is asking the court to toss out DNA and computer evidence — which led authorities to make an arrest in the 39-year-old cold case. In his motion to suppress, Burns’ attorney argues the evidence was obtained without warrants and there were violations of privacy and other rights.

Last week, a police investigator explained how public genealogy database GEDmatch led to Burns being identified as a match to the DNA evidence — blood found on Martinko’s dress and the gearshift of her car where her body was found Dec. 20, 1979.

Police covertly accessed Burns’ DNA from a drinking straw he left on a table after lunch at the Pizza Ranch in Manchester on Oct. 29, 2018, a Cedar Rapids police investigator testified Friday.

Investigator Matthew Denlinger testified no warrant was required because the straw was left behind in a public place, and search warrants were obtained to confirm Burns’ matched the DNA profile from the blood.

The hearing was cut short last week because of scheduling conflicts.

Leon Spies, Burns’ lawyer, will have a chance to cross-examine the prosecution witnesses and may have witnesses to call, which could include Burns.

First Assistant Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks will continue his case, arguing Burns’ statements to police during an interview at his business in December 2018 were voluntary without any coercion from investigators, and Burns wasn’t in custody at the time, so he could have left or stopped the interview any time, according to his motion.

Once police made the decision to arrest Burns at the end of the interview, he was advised of Miranda rights but continued to provide statements in the car ride to the police department, which are admissible at trial. While at the department, he did ask for an attorney, Maybanks said in the motion.

A search of Burns’ work computer showed his internet searches and activity that could provide evidence of a motive or his desire to “abuse, attack and kill” Martinko, which was absent in this investigation up to this point, the motion states.

Jeff Holst, a Cedar Rapids police investigator who examined Burns’ office computer, found Burns had a “fetish with sexually assaulting and killing women,” which provides a potential motive and intent, the motion states.

Holst found a regular pattern of interest going back to January 2018 — which is as far as the computer examination could be completed — of Burns’ internet searches and activity “multiple days a week in the late afternoon, evening and sometimes after midnight,” according to the motion.

The searches and activity involved Burns going to websites and pages containing videos focused on blonde women as victims of strangulation during sex, rape, necrophilia, kidnapping and assault during sex — including stabbing and killing, the motion states.

Maybanks, in the motion, said until this review of the computer, no relationship or connection had been made between Burns and Martinko. Investigators were limited on how to investigate Burns’ possible motive and intent in killing the 18-year-old. Based on the experience of investigators and prosecutors, they realized juries often need and demand evidence of a motive to complete the crime.

Randy Cole, who worked over 30 years with the Department of Correctional Services and now is a private consultant in sex offender risk assessment, will explain the potential significance of this internet activity in identifying motive, and how it might support intent and premeditation elements of a first-degree murder charge, according to the motion.

Cole also wrote a position paper containing research to support his expert opinion that the discovery of “sadistic deviant pornography” found on Burns’ computer is relevant in proving a potential motive and intent, according to the motion.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Another hearing may be scheduled, depending on how quickly the testimony goes Thursday. The hearing starts at 1 p.m. in Linn County District Court.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com