Public Safety

Hearing in Michelle Martinko murder case to focus on Jerry Burns' 'deviant' computer activity

Internet history shows 'fetish with sexually assaulting and killing women,' prosecution argues

Jerry Burns listens to testimony Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in Linn County District Court in Cedar Rapids. Burns is charged
Jerry Burns listens to testimony Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in Linn County District Court in Cedar Rapids. Burns is charged with first-degree murder in the 1979 death of Michelle Martinko, and appeared with attorney Leon Spies for a pretrial hearing on a motion to suppress evidence and admissibility of evidence. That hearing will continue Thursday in Cedar Rapids. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — The prosecution Thursday will focus on Jerry Burns’ statements to police and what was found on his cellphone and computers. Investigators believe it shows his “fetish with sexually assaulting and killing women” — a possible motive for killing 18-year-old Michelle Martinko in 1979.

Burns, charged with first-degree murder, is asking the court to toss out DNA and computer evidence — which led authorities to make an arrest in the 39-year-old cold case. In his motion to suppress, Burns’ attorney argues the evidence was obtained without warrants and there were violations of privacy and other rights.

Last week, a police investigator explained how public genealogy database GEDmatch led to Burns being identified as a match to the DNA evidence — blood found on Martinko’s dress and the gearshift of her car where her body was found Dec. 20, 1979.

Police covertly accessed Burns’ DNA from a drinking straw he left on a table after lunch at the Pizza Ranch in Manchester on Oct. 29, 2018, a Cedar Rapids police investigator testified Friday.

Investigator Matthew Denlinger testified no warrant was required because the straw was left behind in a public place, and search warrants were obtained to confirm Burns’ matched the DNA profile from the blood.

The hearing was cut short last week because of scheduling conflicts.

Leon Spies, Burns’ lawyer, will have a chance to cross-examine the prosecution witnesses and may have witnesses to call, which could include Burns.

First Assistant Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks will continue his case, arguing Burns’ statements to police during an interview at his business in December 2018 were voluntary without any coercion from investigators, and Burns wasn’t in custody at the time, so he could have left or stopped the interview any time, according to his motion.

Once police made the decision to arrest Burns at the end of the interview, he was advised of Miranda rights but continued to provide statements in the car ride to the police department, which are admissible at trial. While at the department, he did ask for an attorney, Maybanks said in the motion.

A search of Burns’ work computer showed his internet searches and activity that could provide evidence of a motive or his desire to “abuse, attack and kill” Martinko, which was absent in this investigation up to this point, the motion states.

Jeff Holst, a Cedar Rapids police investigator who examined Burns’ office computer, found Burns had a “fetish with sexually assaulting and killing women,” which provides a potential motive and intent, the motion states.

Holst found a regular pattern of interest going back to January 2018 — which is as far as the computer examination could be completed — of Burns’ internet searches and activity “multiple days a week in the late afternoon, evening and sometimes after midnight,” according to the motion.

The searches and activity involved Burns going to websites and pages containing videos focused on blonde women as victims of strangulation during sex, rape, necrophilia, kidnapping and assault during sex — including stabbing and killing, the motion states.

Maybanks, in the motion, said until this review of the computer, no relationship or connection had been made between Burns and Martinko. Investigators were limited on how to investigate Burns’ possible motive and intent in killing the 18-year-old. Based on the experience of investigators and prosecutors, they realized juries often need and demand evidence of a motive to complete the crime.

Randy Cole, who worked over 30 years with the Department of Correctional Services and now is a private consultant in sex offender risk assessment, will explain the potential significance of this internet activity in identifying motive, and how it might support intent and premeditation elements of a first-degree murder charge, according to the motion.

Cole also wrote a position paper containing research to support his expert opinion that the discovery of “sadistic deviant pornography” found on Burns’ computer is relevant in proving a potential motive and intent, according to the motion.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Another hearing may be scheduled, depending on how quickly the testimony goes Thursday. The hearing starts at 1 p.m. in Linn County District Court.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com

Mehaffey

The Gazette

All articles by Trish

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Life sentence should mean for life, Iowa lawmaker says

Cedar Rapids man faces 5 years on amended charge in sex abuse

West Liberty man faces 32 years for kidnapping, sexually assaulting woman

Man stabbed eight times during Iowa City altercation

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

University of Iowa Athletics eyes HawkVision expansion, connection to Xtream Arena

$225 million casino project proposed for Des Moines airport

Judge reluctantly affirms punishment he believes to be inadequate for Board of Regents bargaining tactics

'Dog community center' proposed for Iowa City

Alliant reconfigures $46.5 million freight hub project in Cedar Rapids

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.