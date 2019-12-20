Jerry Burns wants court to toss DNA evidence linking him to Michelle Martinko killing

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Manchester man is asking a judge to toss out DNA evidence linking him to the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Michelle Martinko in 1979.

Leon Spies, lawyer for Jerry Burns, 65, charged with first-degree murder, in a motion filed Wednesday, said authorities didn’t have a warrant when they allowed Parabon-NanoLabs, in Reston, VA., to upload a DNA profile, developed from blood stains on Martinko’s dress and the gearshift of her vehicle, into a public DNA database – GEDmatch.

The results from that database led to Brandy Jennings, of Vancouver, Wash., who “was hypothesized to be relative of suspect,” Spies said in the motion. Investigators then focused on a branch of the family tree including relatives of Burns.

On August 16, 2018, investigators obtained DNA from Burns’ first cousin and later from his brothers, which were submitted to Parabon, who provides DNA phenotyping services for law enforcement, for processing.

Spies said the warrantless seizure and search of the biologic specimens and DNA from Burns’ brothers and other relatives violated his “legitimate expectation of privacy in familial DNA,” including what existed in genealogic databases. This also violated his rights from unreasonable searches and seizures, as guaranteed by the United States and Iowa Constitutions.

Spies also argues the DNA evidence covertly collected from a drinking straw Burns used to sip sodas at a restaurant on Oct. 29, 2018 should also be tossed out because it was a warrantless seizure and search.

As result of this evidence obtained with a warrant, the search warrants granted for DNA from Burns brothers would be “devoid of sufficient probable cause” to authorize warrants, Spies said.

Spies is also asking the court to keep out statements made by Burns during the police interrogation on Dec. 19, 2018 when he was arrested. The questioning was a custodial interrogation and any statements were in violation of his rights against self-incrimination and his right to have a lawyer present, he said.

Burns, in a Dec. 19, 2018, interview with police, denied knowing Martinko or being at the crime scene, according to criminal complaint.

Any evidence taken from Burns’ cell phone, which he had and used during this law enforcement interview, and his home and office computers would also be a violation of his right to be free from unreasonable searches and seizures, according to the motion.

A search warrant affidavit filed in February obtained by The Gazette revealed that activity on Burns’ office computer included searches for “blonde females, assault, rape, strangulation, murder, abuse and rape of a deceased individual and cannibalism.”

Spies also wants a prosecution’s expert witness testimony kept out of trial regarding his evaluation of Burns’ internet search and web activity taken from his computers. This testimony is a result of the searches and seizures of the computers and therefore “tainted by the illegality of those searches and seizures.”

In a second motion, Spies argues evidence taken from Burns’ cell phone and office computer, which includes his internet search history, web browsing and download activity conducted more than 38 years after Martinko’s death is “irrelevant and that its relevance, if any, is far exceeded by the likelihood of unduly prejudicing the defendant.”

Factors to be considered by the court in determining the admissibility of other acts, not charged in this case, is whether the probative value – evidence sufficiently useful to prove something - is outweighed by any prejudice to the defendant, Spies argues.

Spies asks the court for a hearing before trial to determine if this evidence will be allowed at trial.

First Assistant Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks, as of Friday, hasn’t filed his response to the motions.

Sixth Judicial District Judge Fae Hoover recently granted the defense’s motion to move the trial to Scott County on Feb. 4 because of extensive pretrial publicity.

According to the February search warrant affidavit, DNA from two distant cousins when compared with DNA from the crime scene, led to Burns and his two brothers as possible matches.

His brothers were eliminated. But Burns’ DNA — collected from a soda straw by an investigator in October 2018 without his knowledge — was a match, the document shows.

According to another warrant from Dec. 19, authorities believe Burns may have cut himself during the 1979 attack.

A bloodstain on the back of Martinko’s dress matched Burns’ DNA, so it’s “logical to assume” his blood got on her dress from being cut “while he was stabbing her,” Cedar Rapids police investigator Matthew Denlinger stated in the affidavit.

The DNA on the public website came from a distant cousin, Jennings, 40, who told The Gazette in March she had forgotten about uploading her DNA to the database.

Jennings was mentioned in the Feb. 5 warrant but said she was never contacted by police. She said she doesn’t know Burns or any of his family members and has no ties to Iowa.

Martinko was found stabbed to death in her family’s Buick on Dec. 19, 1979, in a parking lot of Westdale Mall. The <URL destination="https://www.thegazette.com/topic?eid=2206378774&ename=Kennedy%20High%20School&lang=en"> senior had left a school choir banquet and driven to the mall to buy a winter coat. Her body was found the next day.

