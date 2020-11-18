14-year-old Ely boy charged in adult court for armed robbery

CEDAR RAPIDS — A 14-year-old Ely boy initially charged in juvenile court was waived into adult court and charged Tuesday for an armed robbery of a liquor store in September.

Treyton Spies is charged with first-degree robbery. He is accused of pointing a loaded handgun at a cashier Sept. 30 at the Point Liquor and Tobacco Store, 3221 Center Point Rd. NE, while demanding she give him the money from the register, according to a criminal complaint.

Spies admitted to investigators he planned the robbery with his accomplice, Dekheary V. Steele, and was armed with a loaded Springfield XD 9 mm handgun, according to the complaint and juvenile court documents. Spies fled from the store in a vehicle that Steele was driving.

Steele, 28, of Chicago, Ill., also was charged with first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit a forcible felony and carrying weapons. He is accused of planning and committing the robbery with the teen, according to a criminal complaint.

Spies will prosecuted as a youthful offender because of his age. If he is convicted, he would likely be sent to State Training School in Eldora, or some other juvenile facility in the state until he is 18. At that time, he would return to district court and a judge could sentence him to the 25-year prison term for robbery, give him probation or discharge him for time served.

The judge’s decision would be based on how well the teen progresses at the school and any recommended treatment.

Last month, Assistant Linn County Attorney Kelly Kaufman, in her motion, asked the court to transfer the case to adult court based on the “high degree of violence” in the robbery and because it was committed against a person, a weapon was used and the offense was “willful and premeditated.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Kaufman’s motion stated Spies is a “mature” individual who lives independently and isn’t under the supervision of his parents or any adult.

The boy has had earlier convictions in juvenile court and has received the maximum rehabilitation available, according to the motion.

Given the nature and circumstances of the Wednesday robbery and that the programs, the facilities and personnel available for rehabilitation and treatment in juvenile court are “inadequate to best serve the needs” of the teen and the community, Kaufman stated in the motion.

Sixth Judicial Associate District Judge Casey Jones, in his waiver ruling, said there is probable cause to believe Spies committed the crime and it’s in the best interests of the child and community to send the case to district court.

Spies will remain under a $50,000 cash-only bail at the Linn County Juvenile Detention Center pending trial, according to court documents.

After the robbery, investigators reviewed surveillance footage from the area and identified one person, later identified as Spies, getting into a vehicle on the passenger side. They also got a description of the driver, later identified as Steele, and a partial description of the license plate from the surveillance video.

Investigators located the vehicle in an apartment parking lot in the 1600 block of Park Towne Court NE. They then set up surveillance and later took Steele into custody during a traffic stop.

The complaint shows Steele admitted to planning and committing the robbery with the teen. He also said he acted as the getaway driver.

Police said they found Spies still inside an apartment in the 1600 block of Park Towne Court NE.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com