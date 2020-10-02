Prosecutor asks court to transfer 14-year-old armed robber to adult court

CEDAR RAPIDS — A prosecutor is asking a judge to transfer a 14-year-old Ely boy, who was charged this week with armed robbery, into adult court and prosecute him as a youthful offender.

The 14-year-old is charged in Linn County Juvenile Court with first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, both felonies, and carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor, according to juvenile petition filed Wednesday.

The teen is accused of pointing a loaded handgun at a cashier on Wednesday at the Point Liquor and Tobacco Store, 3221 Center Point Road NE, while demanding that she give him all the money from the register.

The petition, known as a criminal complaint in adult court, also shows the teen intended to commit the robbery with another person and while armed with a loaded Springfield XD 9 mm handgun.

Dekheary V. Steele, 28, of Chicago, Illinois, was also charged with first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit a forcible felony and carrying weapons. He is accused of planning and committing the robbery with the teen, according to a criminal complaint.

Assistant Linn County Attorney Kelly Kaufman, in her motion, is asking the court to transfer the case to adult court based on the “high degree of violence” involved in committing the act and because it was committed against a person, a weapon was used and the offense was “willful and premeditated.”

Kaufman’s motion also points out the teen is a “mature” individual, who lives independently and isn’t under the supervision of his parents or any other adult person.

The boy also has prior convictions in Juvenile Court and has received the maximum rehabilitation available, according to the motion.

Given the nature and circumstances of his recent alleged crimes, the programs, facilities and personnel available for rehabilitation and treatment in Juvenile Court would be “inadequate to best serve the needs” of the teen and the community, Kaufman said in the motion.

If the teen is tried as a youthful offender, it would mean he would likely be sent to State Training School in Eldora, or some other juvenile facility in the state until age 18. At that time, he would return to adult District Court and a judge would resentence him to probation, prison time or discharge him as time served. The judge’s decision would be based on how well the teen has progressed with rehabilitation and treatment.

Sixth Judicial Associate District Judge Angie Johnson set a hearing for Oct. 8 in Juvenile Court to consider the transfer waiver.

After the robbery, investigators reviewed surveillance footage from the area and identified a suspect vehicle that one suspect, later identified as the teen, got into on the passenger side. They also got a description of the driver, later identified as Steele, and a partial description of the license plate from the surveillance video.

As a result, investigators located the vehicle in an apartment parking lot in the 1600 block of Park Towne Court NE. They then set up surveillance and later took Steele into custody during a traffic stop.

The complaint shows Steele admitted to planning and committing the robbery with the teen. He also said he acted as the getaway driver.

Police said they found the 14-year-old still inside an apartment in the 1600 block of Park Towne Court NE. He also was taken into custody and admitted his part in the robbery.

If convicted, Steele faces up to 37 years in prison.

The teen remains in the Linn County Detention Center.

Steele remains in jail pending a $50,000 bail.

