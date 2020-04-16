Iowa Medical and Classification Center sees coronavirus case

CORALVILLE — A correctional officer at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Department of Corrections reported last week.

No inmates have tested positive, authorities said.

The Department of Corrections said in a news release that the correctional officer began experiencing symptoms on April 8 and 9 and was later tested for COVID-19. The correctional officer’s last day of work was April 8. Authorities have identified contacts with other staff and inmates and is quarantining anyone exposed.

