Iowa Medical and Classification Center sees coronavirus case

Razor wire lines a fence between the prison yard and garden plot at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralv
Razor wire lines a fence between the prison yard and garden plot at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
07:17AM | Thu, April 16, 2020

Iowa Medical and Classification Center sees coronavirus case

07:00AM | Thu, April 16, 2020

CORALVILLE — A correctional officer at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Department of Corrections reported last week.

No inmates have tested positive, authorities said.

The Department of Corrections said in a news release that the correctional officer began experiencing symptoms on April 8 and 9 and was later tested for COVID-19. The correctional officer’s last day of work was April 8. Authorities have identified contacts with other staff and inmates and is quarantining anyone exposed.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

07:52PM | Wed, April 15, 2020

