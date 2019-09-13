Former Iowa Hillel director accused of sexually abusing boy

IOWA CITY — The former director of the University of Iowa Louis Shulman Hillel Foundation is accused of sexually abusing a young boy earlier this year.

According to an Iowa City police criminal complaint, 29-year-old David M. Weltman, now of Skokie, Ill., faces one count of second-degree sexual abuse after being accused of fondling a boy.

Police said sometime between February 1 and March 31, Weltman was providing Hebrew lessons to the victim at the Hillel House, 122 E. Market St. The boy told police that during a lesson, Weltman picked him up, carried him into another room and fondled him.

Police said they interviewed a former acquaintance of Weltman’s as part of the investigation. The former acquaintance told police Weltman admitted to being sexually attracted to 7-12-year-old boys.

“The ex-acquaintance said (Weltman) told them he has not done anything sexually with a child, but had urges and a desire to,” the complaint reads.

Weltman also allegedly told his former acquaintance that he watches foreign films featuring nude children and masturbates to them.

Nestled on the edge of campus, Iowa Hillel works with UI students and Jewish student organizations, but is not a part of the university, said UI spokeswoman Jeneane Beck. Weltman met annually with UI administrators as part of the Campus Ministries leadership group, Beck said.

“Although the case does not involve university students or staff, we provide support for any member of our campus community who may wish to speak with someone,” Beck said.

As previously reported by The Gazette, Weltman joined Iowa Hillel in July 2016. Matthew Berger, vice president of communications for Hillel International, said Weltman was placed on administrative leave when the organization learned about the allegations. Berger said Weltman is no longer employed by Iowa Hillel.

“It pains us greatly to hear of these allegations, as the safety of our students and community members is Hillel’s top priority,” Berger said. “Hillel is here to support the Jewish community at the University of Iowa during this difficult time, and we urge any student who needs support to reach out to us or directly to University Counseling Services.”

Sue Weinberg, president of the Agudas Achim congregation, said Weltman worked as a Sunday school teacher for the congregation while he was a student at UI. Weinberg estimated that Weltman worked for Agudas Achim from 2014 through 2016.

“There have been no reports of any misconduct while he was an employee,” Weinberg said Friday.

Second-degree sexual abuse is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. Johnson County Jail records show Weltman was booked at the jail around 12:32 p.m. Thursday.

