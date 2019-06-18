Iowa County supervisor receives deferred judgment for drunken driving

WILLIAMSBURG — An Iowa County supervisor received a deferred judgment this week after pleading in Iowa County District Court to drunken driving.

Bruce K. Adams, 66, of Williamsburg, pleaded guilty last week in writing to Operating While Intoxicated, first offense, a misdemeanor. Adams was found about 3:35 a.m. May 22 walking away from a vehicle parked in the median of North Highland Street and the intersection of I-80 westbound 220 off ramp, according to a criminal complaint.

Adams admitted to an officer that he had been drinking alcohol and consented to being tested, the complaint shows. The test indicated his blood alcohol level was greater than .08, the legal limit, but didn’t show the specific results.

Adams asked the court for a deferred judgment and 6th Judicial District Judge Chad Kepros granted it Monday, according to court documents. Adams was placed on self-supervised probation with the 6th Judicial District Department of Correctional Services.

He also was ordered to pay a $1,250 fine, probation supervision fee of $300 and all other court costs, according to court documents.

With a deferred judgment, the conviction will be removed from Adams’ record by June 17, 2020, if he successfully completes probation. If not, he faces a minimum of two days in jail and possibly up to a year in jail.

Kepros, in his order, also may waive a $625 fine if Adams shows proof that he has installed an ignition interlock device on his vehicle, which only allows him to drive if he passes a breathalyzer test.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Williamsburg Police Chief Ray Garringer and chair of supervisors said after Adams arrest that he remains on the board and he didn’t think Adams planned to resign. Adams told Garringer about his arrest through an email. He wasn’t planning to tell the other board members and wanted to “handle it privately,” Garringer said.

Adams’ term as a supervisor ends in 2020, according to the board’s website.

l Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com