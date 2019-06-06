Iowa County supervisor charged with drunken driving

WILLIAMSBURG — An Iowa County supervisor has been charged with drunken driving after police last month found the man walking down a street, near the Interstate 80 ramp.

Bruce K. Adams, 66, of Williamsburg, was charged in Iowa County District Court with OWI, first-offense, a misdemeanor, on May 22. Adams was found about 3:35 a.m. walking away from a vehicle parked in the median of North Highland Street and the intersection of I-80 westbound 220 off ramp, according to a criminal complaint.

Adams admitted to an officer that he had been drinking alcohol and consented to being tested, the complaint shows. The test indicated his blood alcohol level was greater than .08, the legal limit, but didn’t show the specific results.

Adams waived a preliminary hearing and was released without bail but a judge stipulated any travel is restricted within the state and a substance abuse evaluation must be completed within 45 days of arrest, according to court documents.

Williamsburg Police Chief Ray Garringer and chair of supervisors confirmed Thursday that Adams remains on the board and he didn’t think Adams planned to resign. Adams told Garringer about his arrest through an email. He wasn’t planning to tell the other board members and wanted to “handle it privately,” Garringer said.

Adams’ term as a supervisor ends in 2020, according to the board’s website.

