Public Safety

Iowa City woman accused of beating child with wooden object

IOWA CITY — An Iowa City woman could face prison time for beating a child with a piece of a bunk bed.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, officers were called to 2452 Whispering Meadow Drive around 7:48 a.m. Feb. 7 for a disturbance. At the residence, responding officers learned that 38-year-old Regina L. Pulley had hit a child approximately eight times with an object, later determined to be a wooden slab from a bunk bed.

Police said Pulley admitted to “whooping” the child. Police also reviewed an audio recording of the event in which Pulley can be heard telling the child not to move so she can continue to hit the child and threatening to break the child’s hand.

Criminal complaints state two other children in the residence could overhear the “disturbingly violent” assault, which put their mental and emotional health at risk.

Pulley was arrested and faces charges of willful injury causing bodily injury, a Class D felony; assault with a weapon and two counts of child endangerment, all aggravated misdemeanors. If convicted, Pulley could spend up to 11 years in prison.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

