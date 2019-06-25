Iowa City restaurant wants its pig back

IOWA CITY — A downtown Iowa City restaurant is missing a pig.

The Iowa Chop House, 222 E. Washington St., posted on the social media that their metal pig, Choppy, was taken from their patio at 12:38 a.m. Saturday.

“We love Choppy and we miss him,” the post reads.

The restaurant is offering a reward of free water to anyone who returns the pig. Iowa Chop House posted a photo of the woman taking the pig, but her face is obscured with an emoji. The restaurant threatened to release a video of the theft if the pig is not returned.

