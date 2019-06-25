RESTAURANTS

Iowa City restaurant wants its pig back

Food is served at Iowa Chop House during the 9th Annual Taste of Iowa City in downtown Iowa City on Wednesday, August 26, 2015. (Gazette photo)
Food is served at Iowa Chop House during the 9th Annual Taste of Iowa City in downtown Iowa City on Wednesday, August 26, 2015. (Gazette photo)
08:48AM | Tue, June 25, 2019

IOWA CITY — A downtown Iowa City restaurant is missing a pig.

The Iowa Chop House, 222 E. Washington St., posted on the social media that their metal pig, Choppy, was taken from their patio at 12:38 a.m. Saturday.

“We love Choppy and we miss him,” the post reads.

The restaurant is offering a reward of free water to anyone who returns the pig. Iowa Chop House posted a photo of the woman taking the pig, but her face is obscured with an emoji. The restaurant threatened to release a video of the theft if the pig is not returned.

• Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

