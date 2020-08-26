Iowa City reminds demonstrators of permit process after protesters are struck

IOWA CITY — The City of Iowa City is reminding citizens about the importance of the permitting process for demonstrations after protesters were hit by a vehicle last week.

On Aug. 21, protesters occupying the intersection of Burlington and Gilbert streets were struck by a vehicle. Iowa City police on Tuesday announced the arrest of the man allegedly responsible for the attack, 45-year-old Michael Stepanek of Iowa City. Stepanek allegedly told officers that protesters were in need of an “attitude adjustment.”

In a news release Wednesday, City Manager Geoff Fruin outlined the city’s permit process for protests, marches, demonstrations and other large gatherings.

“The City supports freedom of speech and understands that activism is an important element of a just society,” Fruin said in the release. “In its role to maintain safety and provide public access to all, the city relies on a permitting process to protect demonstrators and the general public by diverting traffic away from a designated protest area, providing emergency responders with a planned efficient detour to area hospitals and rerouting transit buses for residents who rely on this service for employment and other basic needs.”

According to the Iowa City Code, any group of 25 or more people that wishes to use city streets and sidewalks in away that would impede pedestrian or vehicular traffic must obtain a parade/public assembly permit within three days of the event. The permit asks applicants to provide their desired location or route, expected group size, date and time of the event and the expected duration to allow the city to provide public safety measures. The city cannot ask applicants what the purpose of their event is, Fruin said.

Fruin notes that a permit is not required for “spontaneous events” occurring in less than three days and in response to news or other information becoming public, as long as the event organizers gives written notice to the city manager an hour before the event.

Parade and Public Event permit applications can be found at www.icgov.org/UseOfPublicWays.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com