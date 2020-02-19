Iowa City police investigating shots-fired incident Wednesday

IOWA CITY — Iowa City police are investigating a report of shots fired.

According to a news release, officers responded to multiple reports of gunshots in the area of Sandusky and Taylor drives around 12:50 p.m. Wednesday. Officers found a vehicle and residence damaged by suspected gunfire.

Police said no injuries have been reported and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the incident are asked to call Sgt. Jerry Blomgren at 319-356-5276. Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers through the P3 Tips app, at iccrimestoppers.org or at 319-358-8477.

