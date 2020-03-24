Public Safety

Iowa City police investigate three reports of gunfire

The Iowa City Police Department logo is shown on a squad car in Iowa City on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2015. (The Gazette)
IOWA CITY — Iowa City police responded to shots fired incidents on the east and west sides of the city Monday night.

According to an Iowa City Police Department news release, officers responded to multiple reports of gunshots in the area of 1000 Crosspark Avenue around 6:07 p.m. Multiple shell casings were found near the street, police said.

Forty-two minutes later, police responded to more reports of gunfire in the 400 block of Hawaii Court. There, officers found a vehicle damaged by gunshots and shell casings in the parking lot.

The third report of shot shots came at 9:42 p.m. Police responded to the 2400 block of Shady Glen Court and found a duplex damaged by gunfire. Shell casings were also found in the parking lot.

Police said no injuries were reported in the three incidents and no arrests have been made. Police are investigating whether the three incidents are related.

Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in these cases.

