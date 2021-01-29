Iowa City to consider civilian law enforcement liaison for mental health calls

IOWA CITY — Just weeks after voting to support a civilian position designed to help Iowa City’s homeless population, the Iowa City Council on Tuesday will consider another community partnership in their efforts to divert more calls from the police department.

This time, the city council will vote on a resolution that would enter the city into a partnership with CommUnity Crisis Services and Food Bank and Foundation 2 to create a Law Enforcement Liaison. The proposed position would be employed by CommUnity and be a member of the their Mobile Crisis service, which operates 24 hours a day year-round.

Once created, the liaison would be available to respond to calls for service involving someone in a crisis that has some sort of public safety aspect to it.

“Our goal is to prevent and divert crisis calls away from the department,” said City Manager Geoff Fruin. “WE also recognize many calls that involve someone in crisis have some type of public safety element to them.”

Under the agreement, the liaison — a trained mental health and crisis professional — would respond to certain calls for service alongside an officer. Fruin notes in his memo outlining the proposed position that other departments that have implemented the co-responder model have seen an increase in awareness and use of civilian crisis services and also improves officer discretion.

“Thus through training offered by this position and observation of its impact, Iowa City should expect that the number of referrals from officers to Mobile Crisis will increase over time after this position is hired,” the memo reads.

At the beginning of January, the city council agreed to commit $35,000 annually from the police budget to help fund a street outreach and engagement specialist employed by the Shelter House. The specialist will be tasked with reaching out to the city’s homeless population and connecting them with whatever services they need.

Both positions are part of Fruin’s proposed plan to restructure the police department toward a community policing model and are designed to divert certain calls for service from police to appropriate civilian responders.

The resolution also calls for the police department to work with CommUnity and Foundation 2 on training and updating policies in order to fully integrate the co-responder program.

The new position will be fully funded in the first year by a grant from the Mental Health/Disability Services of the East Central Region. The Iowa City Police Department will pay 25 percent of the salary in year two, 50 percent in year three and 75 percent each year after that.

Fruin said the city also will do its best to assist other law enforcement agencies with the new position.

