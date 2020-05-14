Iowa City man faces weapons charge

IOWA CITY — Police found a handgun on an Iowa City man during a shooting investigation.

According to an Iowa City police criminal complaint, officers were called to the area of Broadway Street and Cross Park Avenue around 11:06 p.m. April 6 for a report of a shooting. Police said they found 18-year-old Devioin R. Sanders in a vehicle leaving the scene.

That vehicle was searched and police said they found a Ruger 9 mm pistol near Sanders, who was in the back seat. A search of Sanders’ phone also turned up photos and videos of him with the handgun.

Sanders has been arrested and faces one count of carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor.

