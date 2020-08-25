Public Safety

Iowa City man faces charges after striking protesters with vehicle

IOWA CITY — An Iowa City man who thought protesters were in need of an “attitude adjustment” is accused of striking one with his vehicle.

Michael R. Stepanek, 45, of Iowa City, faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony; and willful injury causing bodily injury, a Class D felony. The two charges carry a potential 15 year prison sentence. He was taken into custody without incident Tuesday.

According to an Iowa City police news release and criminal complaints, around 8:45 p.m. Aug. 21, an officer in an unmarked squad car saw a vehicle driving quickly eastbound on Burlington Street away from protesters who had been occupying the intersection of Burlington and Clinton streets. Police said the officer noted the vehicle’s license plate, but did not realize the vehicle had just hit several protesters. The officer was unable to pursue the vehicle due to traffic and pedestrians.

The following day, the police department learned of a video on Twitter showing multiple protesters that had been hit by a vehicle in the intersection. Using the license plate information, officers tracked down the driver, who has been identified as Stepanek.

Criminal complaints in the case state Stepanek had been eastbound on Burlington Street in his 1998 Toyota Camry when he became stuck behind other vehicles blocked by the protest. Police said video of the incident shows Stepanek honking before making a U-turn and “squealing” his tires.

Stepanek proceeded to shut off his lights, drive around the block and turn onto Gilbert Street. He then hit “multiple” protesters and then fled east on Burlington Street, police said.

In an interview with police, Stepanek said the protesters needed an “attitude adjustment,” according to the criminal complaint.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

One victim in the alleged attack — who came forward to police — has been identified and police are searching for more. Anyone else allegedly struck by Stepanek are asked to call Investigator Mike Smithey at 319-356-5452.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Former school counselor accused of sex with minor will stay in jail pending trial

Man accused of stealing generator, punching property owner in NW Cedar Rapids

Iowa City police chief candidates tout commitment to building community

Less than 1 percent of Linn County without power 2 weeks after derecho

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa State reports another 130 positive COVID-19 cases

Iowa students and parents make hard back-to-school choices

Duane Arnold nuclear plant won't restart after Iowa derecho damage

Disaster declaration opens Disaster Unemployment Assistance to Linn County residents

Iowa just reported first coronavirus death of a child. How common is that?

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.