Iowa City man faces charges after striking protesters with vehicle

IOWA CITY — An Iowa City man who thought protesters were in need of an “attitude adjustment” is accused of striking one with his vehicle.

Michael R. Stepanek, 45, of Iowa City, faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony; and willful injury causing bodily injury, a Class D felony. The two charges carry a potential 15 year prison sentence. He was taken into custody without incident Tuesday.

According to an Iowa City police news release and criminal complaints, around 8:45 p.m. Aug. 21, an officer in an unmarked squad car saw a vehicle driving quickly eastbound on Burlington Street away from protesters who had been occupying the intersection of Burlington and Clinton streets. Police said the officer noted the vehicle’s license plate, but did not realize the vehicle had just hit several protesters. The officer was unable to pursue the vehicle due to traffic and pedestrians.

Car drives through protest in Iowa city #iowacityprotest pic.twitter.com/MYOSUSSU59 — Erik Fisher (@Big55fish48) August 22, 2020

The following day, the police department learned of a video on Twitter showing multiple protesters that had been hit by a vehicle in the intersection. Using the license plate information, officers tracked down the driver, who has been identified as Stepanek.

Criminal complaints in the case state Stepanek had been eastbound on Burlington Street in his 1998 Toyota Camry when he became stuck behind other vehicles blocked by the protest. Police said video of the incident shows Stepanek honking before making a U-turn and “squealing” his tires.

Stepanek proceeded to shut off his lights, drive around the block and turn onto Gilbert Street. He then hit “multiple” protesters and then fled east on Burlington Street, police said.

In an interview with police, Stepanek said the protesters needed an “attitude adjustment,” according to the criminal complaint.

One victim in the alleged attack — who came forward to police — has been identified and police are searching for more. Anyone else allegedly struck by Stepanek are asked to call Investigator Mike Smithey at 319-356-5452.

