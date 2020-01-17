Iowa City woman gambles on lottery ticket theft, gets busted

An Iowa City woman discovered chances of winning don’t increase when you steal your lottery ticket.

Iowa City police said Nicole Haman, 47, of Iowa City, entered Fast Break, 2580 Naples Ave., around 8:38 p.m. Christmas Eve using a key after the store was closed. Haman then deactivated the convenience store’s alarm system and entered the safe under the cashier counter, police said.

Police said video surveillance footage showed Haman taking two lottery books worth $300 each from the safe, as well as $400 cash.

Haman was arrested and booked at the Johnson County Jail Thursday night. She faces charges of third-degree burglary and theft of a lottery ticket, both Class D felonies, and fourth-degree theft, a serious misdemeanor. If convicted, Haman faces up to 11 years in prison.

