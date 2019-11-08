Jailed Cedar Rapids man faces additional sex abuse charges

IOWA CITY — A Cedar Rapids man already in jail for allegedly filming himself while having sex with an incapacitated woman faces additional charges.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, 32-year-old Carlos A. Hivento committed sex abuse on three separate occasions.

Police said on June 28, 2017, Hivento grabbed a woman outside of a bar in downtown Iowa City and told her that he wanted to show her something. Hivento then proceeded to lead the woman to the roof of a bar and perform a sex act on her against her will, police said.

Police said when the woman tried to send a text message seeking help, Hivento prevented her from doing so. The woman was able to get Hivento’s phone number from him in order to later identify him. Police said Hivento sent her a text, identifying himself as “Karlos.”

Two other crimes involving Hivento allegedly occurred between May 5, 2018 and Sept. 1, 2018. On one occasion, police said Hivento met a woman at a bar downtown and asked her to dance. He then pulled her out a back door, through an alley and onto a rooftop. When the woman said she wanted to go back to her friend, Hivento pulled her to the ground and caused her to hit her head, police said. He then proceeded to perform a sex act on her against her will.

The woman’s friend told police that the alleged victim was upset and crying when she returned from the rooftop.

The third victim told police she met Hivento through a friend and he provided them with drugs, according to the criminal complaint. Police said Hivento took them to an abandoned apartment and gave the woman a drink. The woman told police she began to feel weird and blacked out. A witness told police they saw Hivento perform a sex act on the woman while she was asleep or passed out.

Police said University of Iowa police also had a case with similar circumstances involving a suspect who went by “Karlos.” Hivento was arrested by UI authorities in January for an incident alleged to have occurred on Nov. 18, 2018. Police said Hivento recorded himself performing a sex act on a woman who was incapacitated and unable to give consent. He faces two counts each of third-degree sexual abuse and invasion of privacy in that case.

Hivento faces three additional charges of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony, for the Iowa City police allegations. He has been in custody since Jan. 8.

Iowa City police are asking anyone with information on Hivento or who believe they might have been one of his victims to call the police department at 319-356-5276 and ask for investigator Jennifer Clarahan.

