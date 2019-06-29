IOWA CITY — Iowa City police said a hate crime was committed when a white man assaulted a black man with a metal pipe earlier this month.

According to criminal complaints, around 6:32 p.m. June 16, 46-year-old Darrell L. Abbott — who is white — inserted himself into a conversation taking place in the 1800 block of Boyrum Street. Abbott allegedly said, “I’m a killer,” I’m gonna show you I’m a killer” and “I’ll kill you (racial expletive).”

Police said those comments were directed toward a black man.

Abbott left the area and went to his home at 2033 Keokuk St. for a short time. Police said as he was leaving his residence, his mother heard Abbott said, “I’m going to kill myself a (racial expletive).”

Police said surveillance video shows Abbott returning to the area and approaching the man while wielding a large metal bar. Witnesses told police they heard Abbott tell the man, “You (racial expletive), I’m gonna kill you.” Abbott then proceeded to assault the man with the metal bar.

Abbott was arrested Friday and faces charges of assault while displaying a weapon in violation of an individual’s rights and assault with intent to inflict serious injury in violation of an individual’s rights. Both offenses are hate crimes under the Iowa Code and are class D felonies punishable by up to five years in prison.

Abbott has a lengthy criminal history in the state of Iowa.

Johnson County Jail records show Abbott’s bond has been set at $10,000 cash for one of the charges, $10,000 cash or surety for the second charge and $3,500 cash or surety for failure to appear for a case management conference related to an operating under the influence case.

