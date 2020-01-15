Public Safety

Ice to see you again; Corridor residents get another round of slick conditions

Icicles form under a picnic table at Greene Square in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
Icicles form under a picnic table at Greene Square in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)

IOWA CITY — Corridor residents woke up to slick conditions Wednesday morning with a thin sheet of ice covering streets, sidewalks and anything else exposed to the precipitation.

Icy roads prompted the Iowa City Community School District to cancel classes for the day. The Cedar Rapids, Marion Independent, Linn-Mar and College Community school districts are all on a two-hour late start schedule.

Both the Iowa City and Coralville transit systems temporarily suspended services Wednesday morning. Coralville Transit announced they would resume service by 9 a.m.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Citizens Police Academy back for 22nd year in Johnson County

Firefighters respond to PCI building for smoke coming from medical imaging machine

Iowa City man accused of attacking fellow moviegoer over cellphone use

Police investigate armed robbery at EZ Money in Cedar Rapids

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Gov. Kim Reynolds: Add sales tax, cut income and property taxes

Cedar Rapids green lights $11 million in work on O Avenue and Center Point Road

Most Iowans don't care about the caucuses. Why should they?

Iowa Legislature again denies access to political blogger despite protests

Hy-Vee's Steak Dinner Deal is Helping Stock Local Food Banks

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.