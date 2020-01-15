Ice to see you again; Corridor residents get another round of slick conditions

IOWA CITY — Corridor residents woke up to slick conditions Wednesday morning with a thin sheet of ice covering streets, sidewalks and anything else exposed to the precipitation.

Icy roads prompted the Iowa City Community School District to cancel classes for the day. The Cedar Rapids, Marion Independent, Linn-Mar and College Community school districts are all on a two-hour late start schedule.

Both the Iowa City and Coralville transit systems temporarily suspended services Wednesday morning. Coralville Transit announced they would resume service by 9 a.m.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com