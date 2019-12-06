Public Safety

Three weeks later, University of Iowa student still missing

David Le believed to be in Iowa River

Members of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department search the Iowa River after reports of a jumper off a bridge. (Lee Hermiston / The Gazette)
IOWA CITY — A University of Iowa student is still missing more than three weeks after allegedly jumped into the Iowa River.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office has previously said that 19-year-old David Le, of Sioux City, was last seen around 10:45 p.m. Nov. 13 at Macbride Hall. The next day, a student found his backpack on the Iowa Avenue Bridge and it was turned over to a UI employee. UI police were contacted and the sheriff’s office was also notified.

Search efforts focused on the Iowa River immediate north and south of the bridge and including dragging and deploying divers and cadaver dogs.

Johnson County Sheriff’s Detective Sgt. Brad Kunkel said the search has been suspended since the week of Nov. 18.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

