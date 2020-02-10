Iowa basketball's Cordell Pemsl arrested for driving with revoked license

IOWA CITY — University of Iowa basketball player Cordell Pemsl was arrested early Monday morning for driving with a revoked license.

According to an Iowa City police criminal complaint, Pemsl, 22, was driving a 2009 Ford Escape on South Riverside Drive around 1:02 a.m. Monday when an officer noticed he had a broken taillight cover.

Pemsl was pulled over and gave the officer an Iowa identification card. After telling the officer he did not have a driver’s license on him, police were able to determine Pemsl’s license was revoked Oct. 1, 2019 to March 28, 2020 due to a drunken driving test failure. He was arrested and faces one count of driving with a revoked license, a serious misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail. He is no longer in custody.

Pemsl was arrested for drunken driving in September when he was observed failing to obey a traffic control device and making an improper left turn. The vehicle he was driving also had a cracked taillight, police said at the time. Pemsl had a blood alcohol content in the range of .122 and .151 percent, nearly twice the legal limit of .08.

A redshirt junior from Dubuque, Pemsl was suspended from team activities following his arrest and kept out of UI’s exhibition game and the regular-season opener. He has appeared in 22 games this season for the Hawkeyes and averaged 2.4 points per game.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com