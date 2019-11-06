Guns recovered from student vehicles at Clear Creek-Amana High School

TIFFIN — Two handguns were discovered in student vehicles during a K-9 training exercise at Clear Creek-Amana High School on Wednesday.

However, authorities said the two students brought the guns independently of each other and there doesn’t seem to be any coordinated threat against the school, students or staff.

“This doesn’t appear in anyway to be some larger threat or anything like that,” said Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Det. Sgt. Brad Kunkel.

Kunkel said K-9 officers from local law enforcement agencies were training at the school Wednesday morning. During the course of their training, two separate drug investigations were initiated. As part of those investigations, two vehicles parked at the school were searched and a handgun was recovered from both vehicles, Kunkel said.

Two students — ages 16 and 17 — were taken into custody and transported to the Linn County Juvenile Detention Center in Cedar Rapids. The students each face one count of carrying weapons on school property, a Class D felony. One of the students also faces one count of possession of a controlled substance, a serious misdemeanor.

Kunkel said the guns were a “total surprise” to officers. He said the school district had not asked them to come to the high school for a specific reason.

K-9 officers have trained at the school in the past, said CCA Superintendent Tim Kuehl.

“We just have a standing situation with the Johnson County Sheriff where we ask them a couple of times a year to pop through,” Kuehl said. “They were not called because of any suspicion today.”

Kuehl has been with the district for seven years and this is the first time he can recall K-9 officers ever discovering something at the school.

“We certainly don’t think that’s the norm,” he said. “Whenever you’ve got 600 14-18 year olds at any school in the state or anywhere else in the nation, you’re very likely to have some things happen you wouldn’t desire or appreciate.”

Kuehl and Kunkel said the two entities have not discussed whether this incident would warrant additional sweeps of the parking lot, but Kunkel said that discussion would have to be started by the school district.

