Former Cornell College janitor convicted of taking partially nude photos of women basketball players in locker room

CEDAR RAPIDS — A former janitor at Cornell College charged with covertly taking over 100 photos of women basketball players while they were partially nude in the locker room pleaded Wednesday in Linn County Associate District Court.

Jeffrey Leo Pospisil, 46, of Marion, made a written guilty plea to one count of invasion of privacy, an aggravated misdemeanor.

He is accused of taking photos of the women, who were in the college sports complex locker room Feb. 1, while they were dressing for basketball practice, according to a criminal complaint.

A search warrant affidavit shows two women told Mount Vernon police that Pospisil, a janitor at the time, was recording them or taking photos with a cellphone.

One woman said as she was going into the locker room she noticed, out of the “corner of her eye,” a cellphone sticking out from a hallway wall. She told the other women in the locker room, and they told the intruder to go away.

This woman also described the phone as a “Galaxy”-type cellphone and said the case was camouflaged with “blaze orange” markings.

Another woman, also in the locker room that same day, said she saw a “thick” black boot sticking out from behind the wall and a sleeve of a camouflaged shirt, according to the search warrant.

After the incident, this woman saw one of the janitors wearing the same shirt. Campus safety officers later identified the janitor as Pospisil, according to court documents.

Mark Winder, Cornell’s campus safety director, interviewed the students and Pospisil, according to the search warrant.

Pospisil told him he was in the locker room that day to fill up a bucket of hot water to sanitize wrestling mats, and he was sending text messages while inside the locker room.

Pospisil was a contracted custodial employee and not part of the college faculty or staff, Cornell College officials said in March, after he was charged.

Pospisil was fired in February, and also banned from coming onto Cornell property.

Winder told police that Pospisil, after being fired, gave him permission to briefly look through his phone, which was an android style phone with a camouflaged case and blaze orange markings, according to court documents. Winder said he didn’t see anything on the phone in his brief view of photos and video.

According to the search warrant, other women may have experienced similar incidents in the locker room involving Pospisil but no additional charges were filed.

Pospisil faces up to two years in prison.

According to court documents, Pospisil will ask the judge at sentencing for a deferred judgment and probation.

He does have previous convictions for assault, drugs, theft and eluding, which could impact his sentencing.

Sentencing set Oct. 18.

