Former janitor charged with taking nude photos of women's basketball players at Cornell College

MOUNT VERNON — A former janitor at Cornell College in Mount Vernon, charged last month for covertly taking over 100 photos of women basketball players in the locker room who were partially nude, made his initial court appearance last week and remains free on a $10,000 bail.

Jeffrey Leo Pospisil, 45, of Marion, was charged Feb. 19 in Linn County District Court for invasion of privacy, an aggravated misdemeanor. He is accused of taking photos of the women, who were in the Cornell College sports complex locker room on Feb. 1 while they were dressing for basketball practice, according to a criminal complaint.

A search warrant affidavit shows two women in the locker room told Mount Vernon police that Pospisil, a janitor at the time, was recording them or taking photos with a cellphone. One woman said as she went into the locker room to get ready for practice when she notice out of the “corner of her eye” a cellphone sticking out from a hallway wall. She told the other women in the locker room and they told the intruder to go away.

This woman also described the phone as a “Galaxy” type cell and said the case was camouflaged with “blaze orange” markings.

Another woman, also in the locker room that day, said she saw a “thick” black boot sticking out from behind the wall and a sleeve of a camouflaged shirt, according to search warrant. After the incident, she saw one of the janitors wearing the same shirt who was later identified at Pospisil by campus safety officials.

Mark Winder, campus safety director, said the students reported the incident to him and he conducted interviews with students and Pospisil, according to the search warrant. Pospisil told him he was in the locker room that day to fill up a bucket of hot water to sanitize wrestling mats, and he was sending text messages while inside the locker room.

Pospisil, who was fired Feb. 1, was a contracted custodial employee and not part of the college faculty or staff, Cornell College officials said in a statement last month. Pospisil is also banned from coming onto Cornell property.

Winder said Pospisil, after being fired, gave Winder permission to briefly look through his cellphone, which was an android style phone with a camouflaged case and blaze orange markings. Winder said he didn’t see anything on the phone in his brief view of photos and video.

The search warrant also states that there may be other women who have experienced similar incidents in the locker room involving Pospisil. Those other women haven’t been identified at this time.

Police confiscated Pospisil’s three cellphones and phone cases.

Pospisil has previous convictions for assault, drugs, theft and eluding, according to court records.

If convicted, he faces up to two years in jail.

