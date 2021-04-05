Two men arrested after fatal stabbing in Cedar Rapids hotel room

CEDAR RAPIDS — Two men are in custody following a fatal stabbing in a Cedar Rapids hotel room.

According to Cedar Rapids police, officers were called to the Residence Inn, 1900 Dodge St. NE, just after midnight Monday for a report of a stabbing. Police and first responders found a 33-year-old man there suffering from a stab wound to his upper torso. First responders tried unsuccessfully to provide care to the man — whose identity is being withheld at this time — and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there were “several” people in the room at the time of the stabbing. An argument between the victim and another man, 39-year-old Victoriano Dias-Barrera broke out before the stabbing. After consulting the Linn County Attorney’s Office, Dias-Barrera was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, going armed with intent and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Dias-Barrera and the victim knew each other, but police said they are not releasing additional details while the investigation continues.

Police said another man at the scene, 29-year-old Anthony Diaz, was wanted for murder in Texas. He was also arrested. Both Diaz and Dias-Barrera are in custody at the Linn County Jail.

First-degree murder is a Class A felony punishable by an automatic life sentence.

