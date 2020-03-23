Public Safety

'Extremely high' North Liberty man arrested after reporting captive in his basement

NORTH LIBERTY — A man high on meth was arrested Saturday after he reported a captive in his basement, but police only found an illegally possessed gun.

According to a North Liberty police criminal complaint, around 4:04 p.m. 39-year-old Kyle L. Wagner was “extremely high on meth” at his home on Swan Lake Road SW. Police said Wagner was “very paranoid” that someone was being held captive in his basement.

Police responded to the residence and did not find anyone held captive in Wagner’s basement bedroom, but did find a shotgun and ammunition in a closet. Wagner is a felon and barred from possessing firearms.

Wagner was arrested and faces one count of control of dominion/control of a firearm by a felon, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

