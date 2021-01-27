Coralville mask dispute leads to assault arrest

CORALVILLE — An Iowa City woman faces assault charges stemming from a dispute over mask usage.

According to Coralville police criminal complaints, around 8:30 p.m. Dec. 27, 30-year-old Evelyn M. Chinchilla was inside Walgreens, 102 Second St. Police said two people inside the store made a comment about Chinchilla not wearing a facial mask and she responded by spitting on them.

All three people became “entangled” and fell to the floor, police said. One of the alleged victims had a handful of hair pulled out and their nose scratched. Chinchilla bit the other alleged victim, breaking their skin, police said.

Chinchilla had given the store clerk her name and was also identified by her driver’s license photo. The vehicle she was spotted leaving in is also registered to her, police said.

Chinchilla has been arrested and faces two counts of assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor. She has been released on her own recognizance from the Johnson County Jail.

