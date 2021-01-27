CORONAVIRUS

Coralville mask dispute leads to assault arrest

Evelyn M. Chinchilla
Evelyn M. Chinchilla
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

10:09AM | Wed, January 27, 2021

Coralville mask dispute leads to assault arrest

09:00AM | Wed, January 27, 2021

Watch: Kim Reynolds holds news conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday

05:42PM | Tue, January 26, 2021

University of Iowa will begin 'patient vaccination' next week ...

01:51PM | Tue, January 26, 2021

Iowa adds 786 coronavirus cases, four new deaths
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

CORALVILLE — An Iowa City woman faces assault charges stemming from a dispute over mask usage.

According to Coralville police criminal complaints, around 8:30 p.m. Dec. 27, 30-year-old Evelyn M. Chinchilla was inside Walgreens, 102 Second St. Police said two people inside the store made a comment about Chinchilla not wearing a facial mask and she responded by spitting on them.

All three people became “entangled” and fell to the floor, police said. One of the alleged victims had a handful of hair pulled out and their nose scratched. Chinchilla bit the other alleged victim, breaking their skin, police said.

Chinchilla had given the store clerk her name and was also identified by her driver’s license photo. The vehicle she was spotted leaving in is also registered to her, police said.

Chinchilla has been arrested and faces two counts of assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor. She has been released on her own recognizance from the Johnson County Jail.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Vaccine Info
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

10:09AM | Wed, January 27, 2021

Coralville mask dispute leads to assault arrest

09:00AM | Wed, January 27, 2021

Watch: Kim Reynolds holds news conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday

05:42PM | Tue, January 26, 2021

University of Iowa will begin 'patient vaccination' next week ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Hermiston

The Gazette

All articles by Lee

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Watch: Kim Reynolds holds news conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday

University of Iowa will begin 'patient vaccination' next week

Iowa adds 786 coronavirus cases, four new deaths

Waterloo Tyson workers could get protections under proposals to Iowa Legislature

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa 'school choice' bills moving quickly

Unanimous Cedar Rapids City Council moves forward with police review board

Ernst: Second Trump impeachment trial is not constitutional

Collins Aerospace to seek $85 million in 2021 cost reductions

How to get a bigger, quicker tax refund

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe