Child pornography found on discarded laptop; Cedar Rapids man arrested

SWISHER — Images of child pornography were found on a discarded laptop belonging to a Cedar Rapids man, authorities said.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, on May 5, 2020, a Johnson County Secondary Roads employee watched 32-year-old Dossell C. Carter pull his vehicle over on Interstate 380 and drop off a backpack behind some vegetation along the road. The backpack contained a laptop tracked back to Carter using user information and device records.

Deputies said they found 13 images depicting minors in sex acts on the laptop. The original files had been deleted, but copies were still found in a database on the laptop, authorities said. The database had been accessed between March 22 and May 5, the sheriff’s office said.

The images were reviewed by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which reported four of the images contained known child victims from the United States, Europe and South America.

Carter was arrested on Jan. 30 and faces 13 counts of possession of medium depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor — first offense. Each count is an aggravated misdemeanor and carries a potential two year prison sentence.

According to Johnson County Jail records, Carter was released from custody on Jan. 31.

