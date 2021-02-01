Public Safety

Child pornography found on discarded laptop; Cedar Rapids man arrested

Dossell C. Carter
Dossell C. Carter

SWISHER — Images of child pornography were found on a discarded laptop belonging to a Cedar Rapids man, authorities said.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, on May 5, 2020, a Johnson County Secondary Roads employee watched 32-year-old Dossell C. Carter pull his vehicle over on Interstate 380 and drop off a backpack behind some vegetation along the road. The backpack contained a laptop tracked back to Carter using user information and device records.

Deputies said they found 13 images depicting minors in sex acts on the laptop. The original files had been deleted, but copies were still found in a database on the laptop, authorities said. The database had been accessed between March 22 and May 5, the sheriff’s office said.

The images were reviewed by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which reported four of the images contained known child victims from the United States, Europe and South America.

Carter was arrested on Jan. 30 and faces 13 counts of possession of medium depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor — first offense. Each count is an aggravated misdemeanor and carries a potential two year prison sentence.

According to Johnson County Jail records, Carter was released from custody on Jan. 31.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

Hermiston

The Gazette

All articles by Lee

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa police body camera video sometimes revealing - if the public is allowed to see it

Fatal Hiawatha shootout declared self-defense

Judge denies lowering $1 million bail for 17-year-old charged with killing Malik Sheets last summer

Iowa City to consider police liaison job to go on mental health calls

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Keeping 6 feet distance a challenge now that Iowa schools are required to offer in-person learning

Scott County GOP chair called 'traitor,' ousted for saying Trump should be impeached

Cedar Rapids' efforts lead to lower flood insurance rates for property owners

Iowa House bill would put a fresh coat of whitewash on history

Rep. Amy Nielsen of North Liberty blames lack of House rules for her coronavirus infection

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.