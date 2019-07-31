JoEllen Browning slaying investigation in Iowa City 'not on the back burner,' DCI says

IOWA CITY — Nearly four months have passed since JoEllen Browning was found stabbed to death in her Iowa City home, but the case is far from cold.

In fact, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge Rick Rahn said investigators were actively working the case as recently as this week.

“I’ve got guys working on it,” Rahn said. “We’ve been conducting interviews ... still this week, even. It’s not on the back burner by any means.”

Browning, 65, was found April 4 inside her home at 114 Green Mountain Drive after authorities responded for a medical service call. The call for service was categorized as “unconscious/fainting” and police have not disclosed who made the call for help.

Authorities announced in May that roughly 100 interviews had been conducted in the case.

“Investigators are discussing all aspects of this case, including the sharing of information with the public, and are making conscious decisions about how they are proceeding,” authorities said in May. “This is all done to build the strongest case possible and not jeopardize their efforts.”

Rahn said Wednesday investigators are still following up on leads in the case.

“We’re looking up to things and trying to wrap things up as quickly as possible,” he said. “These things take time.”

