Coralville lifts curfew

CORALVILLE — The City of Coralville has lifted the curfew it put in place at the beginning of the month in response to looting and vandalism in the city.

“I would like to thank Coralville residence for their patience and compliance with the curfew,” said Coralville Mayor John Lundell in a statement. “While it was not what any of us wanted, it was effective in curbing violence in our community.”

While not mentioned in the news release announcing the end of the curfew, the Iowa Freedom Riders — a group which has been making demands on behalf of protesters in Iowa City — identified the end of the curfew as one of its recent requests.

Coralville announced the curfew on June 1, less than a day after nine Corridor residents were arrested following confrontations with police, property damage and looting from the Walmart Supercenter. During the curfew, “pedestrian and vehicle movement, standing and parking” were all prohibited and enforced by police. Only travel to and from work and home or for emergency response calls was prohibited in the city during the curfew.

The city said they would lift the curfew when it was deemed safe to do so.

“As the curfew is lifted, I encourage the community to remain peaceful so that we can continue the had work toward change that has begun and give our full attention to the important issues without distraction,” Lundell said.

In a corresponding move, Coralville Transit will resume service to the Coral Ridge Mall after 9 p.m. beginning Tuesday. Service to the mall after 9 p.m. had been halted with the curfew.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com