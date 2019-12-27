Coralville Police: fourth person shot in Christmas night shooting comes forward

CORALVILLE - A fourth victim has come forward in a Christmas night shooting that left one person dead.

Coralville Police Chief Shane Kron said in a press release Friday that the victim - who is not identified in the press release - arrived at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Coralville police were called to the 900 block of Boston Way around 9:22 p.m. Wednesday for a report of gunshots. A responding officer encountered three adults suffering from gunshot wounds, one of which who appeared to be in critical condition. One of the shooting victims, 30-year-old Gregory Jackson, of Iowa City, died of his wounds.

Jackson’s death has been determined to be the result of gunshot wounds to the torso and his death is being treated as a homicide. Authorities have not said how many times Jackson or the other shooting victims were shot, though one neighbor described hearing approximately 10 gunshots and police said they recovered “many” shell casings from the scene.

Police said the attack was not random and they believe everyone involved knew each other.

Police have said the shooting occurred outside, but have not said anything else about the nature of the shooting. A large portion of the apartment buildings on the southwest side of Boston Way were cordoned off Wednesday night and throughout Thursday as representatives from multiple law enforcement agencies investigated the scene.

The homicide is Coralville’s first since Andrea Farrington, a 21-year-old employee of the Iowa Children’s Museum, was shot and killed June 12, 2015, inside the Coral Ridge Mall by Alexander Kozak, a 22-year-old former security guard at the mall. He was sentenced to life in prison a year later.

Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 cash for information leading to an arrest in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 358-8477.

