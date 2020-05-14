Public Safety

Chicago man could face 25 years in prison for break-in and assault

Ricardo Steward
Ricardo Steward

IOWA CITY — A Chicago man could face more than 25 years in prison for a break-in and assault alleged to have happened earlier this year.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, around 11:16 a.m. Jan. 7, 40-year-old Ricardo Steward went to an Iowa City home and knocked on the window. Police said a woman inside told Steward to leave and began to call police.

Police said Steward kicked in the door and choked the woman while threatening to kill her. He also allegedly took the woman’s phone, preventing her from contacting authorities.

Steward proceeded to assault the woman while she was on the ground, causing her pain and discomfort, police said.

Steward, who was also wanted for a 2017 assault on a woman, was arrested Wednesday. He faces one count of first-degree burglary, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, as well as other charges.

