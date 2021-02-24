Public Safety

Domestic violence preceded fatal stabbing, Cedar Rapids police say

The couple had both been arrested the day before

Law enforcement officials put on protective equipment before entering the Rodeway Inn on Saturday, where two women were
Law enforcement officials put on protective equipment before entering the Rodeway Inn on Saturday, where two women were stabbed early in the morning. One woman died of her injuries, and the man suspected in the attack, Arnell States, 39, died of injuries after being shot by a Cedar Rapids police officer. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
/

CEDAR RAPIDS — Stabbing victim Katrina Brinson and Arnell States — the man suspected in the stabbing — were involved in a domestic disturbance the day before Brinson was killed.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers were called just after 5 a.m. Feb. 19 to 1531 Washington Ave. SE for a domestic disturbance.

Court documents show Brinson and States each listed that address as their residence in the past 12 months. Their Facebook profiles say the two were married.

Police arrested both Brinson, 34, and States, 39, on a domestic abuse charge.

Police said Brinson accused States of strangling her for approximately five seconds, and investigators noted scratches on Brinson’s neck. States claimed his action was self-defense because Brinson was trying to scratch his face, police said.

Police said officers were unable to determine the primary aggressor or who initiated the altercation. Both individuals had injuries and were arguing, and both were taken to the Linn County Jail.

The following morning, just before 2 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, officers were called to the Rodeway Inn, 4011 16th Ave. SW, where they found Brinson and another woman — age 34 — had been stabbed.

Brinson died at a hospital. The other woman, who authorities have not identified, was treated and released, according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

When police arrived at the motel, Brinson and the other woman directed the officer to a man — later identified as States — running from the building.

The officer pursued the man and fired shots during an encounter with him.

States died Tuesday at an area hospital.

Investigators have not yet identified the Cedar Rapids police officer involved in the shooting.

The officer, whose name will be released after he is interviewed by Iowa DCI agents, remains on leave in accordance with departmental policies, investigators said.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Mount Vernon man arrested after dead cattle found on his property

Two Coralville men sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking in Johnson County

Iowa City woman faces kidnapping, assault charges

Autopsy: Death outside Iowa State sorority house caused by alcohol, hypothermia

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Banning 1619 Project 'threat to public education,' teacher says

University of Iowa argues to dismiss former football player lawsuit

Cedar Rapids man wanted in connection with Rodeway Inn homicide dies

$64 million phased development to bring housing, commercial space to southwest Cedar Rapids

Dr. Percy and Lileah Harris' Cedar Rapids home receives historic designation honoring civil rights history

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.