Domestic violence preceded fatal stabbing, Cedar Rapids police say

CEDAR RAPIDS — Stabbing victim Katrina Brinson and Arnell States — the man suspected in the stabbing — were involved in a domestic disturbance the day before Brinson was killed.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers were called just after 5 a.m. Feb. 19 to 1531 Washington Ave. SE for a domestic disturbance.

Court documents show Brinson and States each listed that address as their residence in the past 12 months. Their Facebook profiles say the two were married.

Police arrested both Brinson, 34, and States, 39, on a domestic abuse charge.

Police said Brinson accused States of strangling her for approximately five seconds, and investigators noted scratches on Brinson’s neck. States claimed his action was self-defense because Brinson was trying to scratch his face, police said.

Police said officers were unable to determine the primary aggressor or who initiated the altercation. Both individuals had injuries and were arguing, and both were taken to the Linn County Jail.

The following morning, just before 2 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, officers were called to the Rodeway Inn, 4011 16th Ave. SW, where they found Brinson and another woman — age 34 — had been stabbed.

Brinson died at a hospital. The other woman, who authorities have not identified, was treated and released, according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

When police arrived at the motel, Brinson and the other woman directed the officer to a man — later identified as States — running from the building.

The officer pursued the man and fired shots during an encounter with him.

States died Tuesday at an area hospital.

Investigators have not yet identified the Cedar Rapids police officer involved in the shooting.

The officer, whose name will be released after he is interviewed by Iowa DCI agents, remains on leave in accordance with departmental policies, investigators said.

