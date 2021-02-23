News

Cedar Rapids man wanted in connection with Rodeway Inn homicide dies Suspect dies three days after he was shot fleeing scene

Police investigate the scene of a homicide and officer involved shooting at the Rodeway Inn on 16th Ave. SW in Cedar Rap
Police investigate the scene of a homicide and officer involved shooting at the Rodeway Inn on 16th Ave. SW in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. An early morning stabbing incident resulted in one woman being killed, another injured and the suspect being shot by a Cedar Rapids police officer. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
CEDAR RAPIDS — The suspect wanted in connection with a fatal weekend stabbing died Tuesday from injuries suffered in the shooting with a police officer as he fled the scene, investigators said Tuesday night.

Arnell States, 39, of Cedar Rapids, died Tuesday at an area hospital. Investigators said he was the suspect in the stabbing death of Katrina Latrese Brinson, 34, of Cedar Rapids. Brinson was found stabbed just before 2 a.m. Saturday at the Rodeway Inn, 4011 16th Ave. SW. States and Brinson were married, according to their Facebook profiles.

Police responded to the motel at 1:46 a.m. Saturday after a 911 call reported a disturbance.

When the first Cedar Rapids police officer arrived, police said, Brinson and another woman who had been stabbed directed the officer to a man running from the motel. The officer went after States and fired shots during an encounter with him. Brinson died at a hospital a short time later, while the second woman — who has not been identified — was treated and released.

States, who was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital after the shooting, had minor traffic violations but did not have any prior criminal record in Iowa, an online records search showed Tuesday.

Investigators have not yet identified the Cedar Rapids police officer involved in the shooting. The officer, whose name will be released after an interview is completed with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, remains on leave in accordance with department policies, investigators said.

