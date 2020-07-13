Public Safety

19-year-old shot to death Sunday in Cedar Rapids was Kennedy High football player

Homicide under investigation

Police tape marks off a scene under investigation by Cedar Rapids police officers on Curtis Street SW in Cedar Rapids on
Police tape marks off a scene under investigation by Cedar Rapids police officers on Curtis Street SW in Cedar Rapids on Sunday, July 12, 2020. At 3:54 a.m., police were called to the 100 block of Curtis Street SW, a residential area just south of Wilson Avenue SW. Keyshawn Allers, 19, died at the scene, police said. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
/

CEDAR RAPIDS — The man shot and killed early Sunday in southwest Cedar Rapids was a 2019 Kennedy High School graduate and varsity football player.

Keyshawn Allers, 19, of Palo, was found with multiple gunshot wounds after police responded to a report of gunshots at 3:54 a.m. at the Summit View Village mobile home park in the 100 block of Curtis Street SW. Paramedics provided emergency care, but he died at the scene, according a news release from the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

His body was taken to the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny for an autopsy.

Police said the shooting is under investigation but did not provide any other details.

Allers played football at Cedar Rapids Kennedy High School before graduating in 2019. Coach Brian White said he met Allers when he joined a football camp in seventh grade, and ended up coaching him during his freshman, sophomore and junior years of high school.

Allers’ “god-given talent” and willingness to work hard led him to join varsity as a sophomore, White said.

“He was a good kid, a tremendous athlete, and a pleasure to have around,” White said.

Comments: (319) 398-8371; brooklyn.draisey@thegazette.com

 

