Public Safety

Cedar Rapids police investigating deadly shooting

A Cedar Rapids police car. (Gazette file photo)
A Cedar Rapids police car. (Gazette file photo)
Gazette staff

CEDAR RAPIDS — Police investigating a report of gunfire early Sunday found a gunshot victim who later died, authorities said.

At 3:54 a.m., police were called to the 100 block of Curtis Street SW, a residential area just south of Wilson Avenue SW. A person suffering from “an apparent gunshot wound” died at the scene, police said.

Police have not released any other information about the death and have not announced any arrests in connection with the incident.

 

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Police investigating shooting in southwest Cedar Rapids

Two staff members injured at Coralville prison

Judge resets trial to January for man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts

Iowa's modern governors grant few commutations

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

The state is sending $307 in food aid to every student at these 20 Cedar Rapids schools

Iowa isn't so nice

Sweeping UI budget cuts affect Hancher, thousands of employees and Harreld's pay

Aerospace project from BAE Systems will locate 650 jobs in Cedar Rapids

A somewhat radical plan for 2020-21: Switch Iowa high school fall sports to spring, spring sports to fall

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.