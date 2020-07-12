Cedar Rapids police investigating deadly shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS — Police investigating a report of gunfire early Sunday found a gunshot victim who later died, authorities said.

At 3:54 a.m., police were called to the 100 block of Curtis Street SW, a residential area just south of Wilson Avenue SW. A person suffering from “an apparent gunshot wound” died at the scene, police said.

Police have not released any other information about the death and have not announced any arrests in connection with the incident.