Cedar Rapids police: Suspect in armed robbery at Kennedy High School arrested

A Cedar Rapids police car. (Gazette file photo)
The Cedar Rapids Police Department has announced the arrest of the suspect they believe was involved in an armed robbery in the Kennedy High School Parking lot on Monday afternoon.

They have few other new details to release as of Tuesday night, however.

According to a media release from the Cedar Rapids Police Department, an 18-year-old male suspect is in custody for the robbery of a cellphone from a female student in the south parking lot of Cedar Rapids Kennedy High School.

It was reported to the officer that at an 18-year-old female student had been approached near her vehicle in the parking lot by a “younger black male” described as wearing a black zippered hoodie, black jeans, medium length coat, black boots, and a black baseball cap with a gray bill. According to the release, the young male displayed a handgun to the woman and robbed her of her cellphone. The woman did not report any injuries from the incident.

Police say the robbery was reported at 3:34 p.m. on Monday, which is about one-half hour after the high school had dismissed classes for the day. The School Resource Officer and other police officers worked with school administrators to make sure that students, parents and guardians, as well as school staff were notified of the incident Monday evening, as soon as enough facts and a suspect description were available to release.

In reaction to the incident, the police department posted police officers in and around Kennedy High School throughout Tuesday.

Police say they will release additional information, including the name of the suspect and charges against him, on Wednesday morning.

