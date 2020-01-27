Armed robbery reported at Cedar Rapids Kennedy High School parking lot

A cellphone was stolen Monday afternoon from a Cedar Rapids Kennedy High School student after she was approached in the school’s parking lot by a young male who displayed a handgun.

According to a Cedar Rapids police media release, the CRPD resource officer at Kennedy High School was informed Monday of an armed robbery that had taken place in the south parking lot of the school at approximately 3:34 p.m.

It was reported to the officer that at an 18-year-old female student had been approached near her vehicle in the parking lot by a “younger black male” described as wearing a black zippered hoodie, black jeans, medium length coat, black boots, and a black baseball cap with a gray bill. According to the release, the young male displayed a handgun to the woman and robbed her of her cellphone. The woman did not report any injuries from the incident.

When later reviewing security cameras, police sya it appears the suspect approached Kennedy High School on foot from the east near Lovely Lane United Methodist Church. After the robbery, the suspect left the parking lot on foot.

Police are encouraging anyone with information about the incident to contact them at (319) 286-5491. Police say they are working to inform students and staff of Kennedy High School about the incident, and they will be increasing police presence at the school.

In the meantime, the investigation into the incident continues.