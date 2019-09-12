Cedar Rapids Police Sgt. Al Fear announces plans to run for Johnson County Sheriff

IOWA CITY — A veteran Cedar Rapids police sergeant and leader in the fight against the opioid epidemic has announced his plans to run for Johnson County Sheriff.

Al Fear, 47, a Democrat from northern Johnson County said Thursday he plans to run for sheriff. Johnson County Sheriff Lonny Pulkrabek announced earlier this year he will not seek reelection in 2020.

Fear has spent 25 years in law enforcement, including the last 20 with the Cedar Rapids Police Department, where he is a patrol sergeant. Prior to that, Fear served with the Coralville Police Department. He said his love for law enforcement comes from being able to help people.

“The bottom line is I really love Johnson County,” Fear said of his decision to run. “The main reason why I want this job as sheriff is I want to help the most people I possibly can.”

Fear’s career has spanned virtually every aspect of law enforcement. Aside from patrol, Fear has worked in investigations, as a field training officer and a narcotics K-9 officer for approximately a decade. He’s also worked in training and community outreach.

But, Fear is best-known in the area for his work with the Eastern Iowa Heroin Initiative. In cooperation with the United States Attorney’s Office, Fear traveled the state hosting town hall meetings on the opioid epidemic and helped connect addicts with treatment options. He also helped craft legislation related to the opioid epidemic, including an expansion of the state’s prescription drug monitoring program.

Through the initiative, Fear founded CRUSH — Community Resources United to Stop Heroin — a support group to assist those struggling with addiction, find resources and help their family members. There are now five CRUSH chapters across Iowa, including in Johnson and Linn counties.

“Through that program, we were able to help hundreds of people across the state,” Fear said.

Fear counts the continued fight against the opioid epidemic as one of his campaign goals. He proposes a three-pronged approach of preventing people from abusing opioids, finding treatment for those who are addicted and prosecuting drug dealers who bring the drugs into the community.

A second priority is a more aggressive approach to addressing human trafficking. Fear notes Interstate 80 is a “large funnel” for both human trafficking and narcotics.

“I’d like to see the sheriff’s office take a more proactive stance on the issue by having a dedicated task force,” that would find trafficking victims, as well as traffickers, Fear said.

Fear said he also wants more counseling resources for inmates leaving the Johnson County Jail in order to reduce recidivism. Fear said he wants to identify the root causes for why inmates are committing crimes — such as a lack of job, child care or substance abuse — and have resources for them available at the jail.

“Whatever their needs are, I’d like to be on the front line to offer them resources as they leave the jail,” he said. “That’s my goal.”

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Detective Sgt. Brad Kunkel has also announced his plans to run as a Democrat for sheriff. John Deeth with the county auditor’s office said the filing period for county offices is March 2-25, 2020. A primary election would take place June 2.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com