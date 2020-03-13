Public Safety

Man found dead in vehicle Thursday in SW Cedar Rapids identified

A Cedar Rapids police car. (Gazette file photo)
Authorities have identified the man found in a vehicle Thursday morning in a wooded area off Interstate 380 as 27-year-old Jordan Driver Haynes.

Police said Hayes was identified at the State Medical Examiner’s Office Friday.

Police have not yet released any information regarding the cause or manner of death or whether it involved suspicious circumstances.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers responded to a wooded area off I-380 north of 76th Avenue SW after the property owner reported finding a vehicle there whit a possible victim inside.

Public safety spokesperson Greg Buelow said it appears the vehicle may have “left the roadway” from the 380 and ended up in that wooded area. The vehicle, he said, had sustained significant damage, though it is not yet clear how that damage was inflicted.

Buelow said Investigators are still actively working to determine what happened and how Hayne and the vehicle ended up where they did.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

