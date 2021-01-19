Cedar Rapids man charged in U.S. Capitol riot released pending trial with special conditions, including GPS monitoring

/

CEDAR RAPIDS — A federal magistrate judge Tuesday released a Cedar Rapids man, charged for his part in the violent attack of the U.S. Capitol two weeks ago, without bond but with special conditions, including GPS monitoring, pending trial.

Leo Christopher Kelly, 35, made his initial appearance in U.S. District Court of the Northern District of Iowa on two charges out of U.S. District Court of the District of Columbia for knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry with intent to disrupt the orderly conduct of official business and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Family members and friends of Kelly’s attended the short hearing Tuesday.

There also were five deputy U.S. marshals, along with a courtroom security officer in the courtroom, likely because of the circumstances of the charged crime. Typically, there are two deputy marshals during courtroom procedures for in-custody defendants.

Kelly, who answered yes or no to brief questions from U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Roberts, waived his request for an identity hearing and a preliminary hearing in the District of Columbia or in the Northern District of Iowa, which he could request because he was arrested in this district.

U.S. Attorney Peter Deegan didn’t ask for Kelly to be detained pending trial, but did ask that Roberts place special conditions of GPS monitoring, restrict that his travel to Washington, D.C. be only for court proceedings and meetings with his lawyer, no foreign travel or travel outside of this Iowa district.

Roberts said he would include all of those conditions and in addition Kelly must surrender his passport to the U.S. Probation Office and can’t obtain a new one pending this case.

Roberts told Kelly he was granting his release because the prosecution didn’t ask for detention and Kelly’s lack of criminal history.

Kelly only has a drunken driving conviction from 2010, according to court records.

Roberts the case would be transferred to the District of Columbia and Kelly was to report to a status hearing in Washington, D.C. Feb. 9.

No trial date will be set until arraignment.

If convicted, Kelly faces up to one year in federal prison. If a weapon was used or carried or if the offense resulted in significant bodily injury, he could face up to 10 years on the first count. He faces up to six months in prison on the second count.

Kelly’s admission that he was “one of the first men to breach the Capitol building and go inside with dozens of others” to The Gazette and LifeSiteNews, a conservative website, helped lead an FBI investigator to him as a suspect.

He also was identified through video coverage taken of the chaotic assault by New Yorker Magazine.

In the video interview with LifeSiteNews, which describes itself as opposed to abortion rights, Kelly said he stayed inside the Capitol between 30 minutes and an hour, according to an affidavit of the criminal complaint.

He asserted the invaders didn’t encounter law enforcement officials and said he and others were “mostly respectful as you can be when you’re kind of really pushing in on somebody’s space like that,” the affidavit states.

Kelly admitted that he got all the way to the Senate floor and said a prayer with others, according to the affidavit.

His interview concluded with video Kelly likely shot with his cellphone from the Senate floor “during the insurrection,” the affidavit states.

A video shot by Luke Mogelson of the New Yorker Magazine also showed the scene unfolding on the Senate floor at the time of the incursion.

In the New Yorker video, Kelly can be seen inside the chamber beginning at about the 7:55 mark on the recording.

Kelly is on the right hand side of the frame, joining others as a protester at the Senate president’s desk calls on those around him to “say a prayer in this sacred place.” Kelly can be seen taking a knee as the prayer leader gives “thanks to our heavenly father for this opportunity to stand up for our God-given unalienable rights.”

That prayer leader, who shouted the words over a bullhorn, also has been charged in the melee. Jacob Anthony Chansley, also known as the QAnon conspiracy “shaman” adorned with horns and a bearskin hat, faces similar charges of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

The complaint notes that Kelly, also during the video interview, said he felt “conflicted about what happened that day at the Capitol because ‘you violate someone else’s space … Force your way into a building … In some ways that really feels wrong, but that really does belong to us.’”

Kelly also acknowledged it should be an “absolute last resort,” according to the affidavit. “Maybe we shouldn’t have done that … It’s just, you come to the end of your rope and you get swept up in a movement.”

FBI Special Agent Michael J. McGillicuddy of the Washington field office said he did a Google image search on Jan. 8 and located a profile photo of Kelly at his former employer in Cedar Rapids, according to the affidavit. He identified Kelly from the photo and video interview. The investigator also did a public records search for Kelly and obtained his driver’s license photo to confirm his identity.

On Jan. 11, McGillicuddy saw The Gazette article on Kelly, who had admitted to a reporter that he entered the Capitol with the others, but asserted he wasn’t violent, the affidavit states.

A Cedar Rapids FBI agent was told by a deputy U.S. marshal who is an acquaintance of Kelly’s that Kelly had contacted the marshal’s office while he was driving back to Iowa from Washington, D.C.

“Specifically, Kelly said that he would turn himself in if an arrest warrant was issued for him,” McGillicuddy said in the affidavit.

Before entering the Capitol, Kelly had attended a “stop the steal” rally where President Donald Trump spoke, telling the crowd to never concede and that “if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”

